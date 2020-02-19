Menu
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
Bird epidemic remains a mystery

Jenna Thompson
jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
RUMOURS and theories have been circulating on social media an in attempt to explain the high volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia.

Clarence Valley WIRES carer Robyn Gray said she and many other volunteers had been overwhelmed by the sheer number of birds coming into care.

"My first bird came in around the beginning of the year and it hasn't stopped," she said.

"One volunteer picked up 18 lorikeets from the vet yesterday."

Ms Gray said the problem had become so serious that Taronga Zoo, the University of Sydney and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital had jumped on board to investigate.

It's understood over 300 birds have arrived to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital in the past week.

"It's going to be a while before we can get answers," she said.

"But in the meantime, we're asking the general public that if they come across a sick or injured bird, to drop them off at any of the vet clinics and they will contact us."

