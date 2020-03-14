Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Technology

Bill Gates to leave Microsoft board

14th Mar 2020 10:03 AM

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

bill gates microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        premium_icon 'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        News A FAKE firey, who acted like a member of the emergency services during the height of the bushfires, had "delusions of grandeur", a court has heard.

        Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        premium_icon Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        News ‘Holistic health space’ focuses on self-love, not the ‘perfect body’

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        News ANYONE with information about Kyle Currie’s whereabouts has been urged to contact...

        CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

        premium_icon CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

        News Award-winning singer Patty Griffin has cut her tour short