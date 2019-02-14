Bill Cosby: ‘I have no remorse’

BILL Cosby is speaking out from behind bars, comparing himself to political prisoners like Nelson Mandela and Gandhi.

The 81-year-old, who was convicted last year for the indecent assault of Andrea Constand, says he has no remorse for his crimes.

"Here's why I have 'no' remorse and will never have remorse. I was given a deal; I settled out of court for $3.8 million dollars; I waived my 5th amendment rights; I was declared Not Guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth - never charged," he said. "However, a low-life District Attorney and a corrupt Judge needed me Guilty now. Not for justice, but for their political aspirations. They say, Mr. Cosby you must attend these classes. Why? One word. Entrapment!"

The cast of The Cosby Show. Picture: Getty

"My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanise all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron," he said. "So, I now have a temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the Greatest Political Prisoners - Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis."

"I stand upright as a Political Prisoner and I Smile. The Truth is Strong!" he said.

Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence and is believed to have grown a beard while in prison.