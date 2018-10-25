Bikes have come a long way since I was at school

YELLOW JERSEY: In 2011, Cadel Evans won the Tour de France after coming second in 2007 and 2008.

SO GOOD to be back on skinny tyres after all the recent rain.

A few years ago, I bought a mountain bike for a song as a friend's teenager had outgrown it.

While I prefer light racing bikes and drop bars, this chunky two-wheeler is fantastic when the roads are wet and slippery.

Wide tyres mean I can jump off the road onto the nature strip if need be to avoid a puddle - or a magpie (see last week's column).

This old bike is like a time machine, because cycling around without a bike computer and using flat handlebars takes me back to when I was a kid.

When we weren't at the beach getting cracked on the back of the head by the boom learning to sail, we spent most fine days during the school holidays zipping around on two wheels.

Although I still ride my MTB with cleats, this is really riding for fun, not speed.

It's about popping down to the library, doing a few errands via the blood bank and no problems with parking.

When you cycle about, you notice all the others riding too.

Some are on machines so old they must be related to penny farthings.

Others so new and shiny we are talking technology probably used by NASA.

And of course, most of us fall in between.

There's also the acknowledgement from other riders as we pass.

Just as when I rode a Yamaha back in the day and other riders of the same make would nod their heads in appreciation of the fine choice of machines we had chosen, cyclists also do the wave.

And any rider who needs help has only to discount and turn their bike upside down and before you can say Cadel Evans, another cyclist will have pulled over, offered to help you repair the puncture / broken chain, given you a list to the nearest bike shop and probably invite you on a club ride.