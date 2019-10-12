Bike Shorts

WHEELY GOOD: Casino BMX Club rising star Dean Sneesby, 12, showed grit in the NSW BMX Titles after finishing his race despite a crash and a flat tyre.

DESPITE a crash and a flat tyre, rising BMX star Dean Sneesby showed his class at the NSW State Tiles at Maitland at the weekend.

Dean, 12, was up against the top 36 BMX riders in his age division when a spill and a flat tyre saw his dream of winning the title crash out.

Along with five fellow athletes from Casino BMX Club, Dean travelled to the event that was held near Newcastle.

"There were some top riders from other clubs, they all have to qualify in a city and country round to get to the state level,” he said.

"I had four races to get through to the semi-finals, then I crashed and had a flat tyre.”

Dean said the appeal of BMX was the adrenalin rush involving jumps and sprints around the track.

"I have been riding all around Australia for eight years,” he said.

"In BMX you have to have good balance on your bike and be able to pick your lines in corners and the gates.”

Dean trains every Monday at Grafton with a coach and also plays other sports.

"I also love rugby union and play and follow the Casino Bulls,” he said.

"And I ride a 110 Yamaha around my nan's farm.”

Dean may be in a small club but he has big goals - and he's prepared to work hard to get there.

"I want to go to the world titles,” he said.

"We went to Shepparton (Victoria) in May for the Australian titles and I finished in the top 26.”

Now he is concentrating on his training for 2020 in Launceston, Tasmania.

Last week Dean received a a grant from the Local Sporting Champions program.

Dean said the money would be used to fund his travel and entry into the National BMX titles in Tasmania next year.