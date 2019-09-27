Magpies, dogs and helmets

DOUBLE GOLD: Carol Cooke has taken out a double gold at the UCI Paracycling titles in the Netherlands.

DOUBLE GOLD: Carol Cooke has taken out a double gold at the UCI Paracycling titles in the Netherlands. Supplied

SWOOPING magpies, chasing dogs, texting drivers, distracted pedestrians and gutters full of glass shards.

Honestly, who'd be a cyclist?

However, while there are always external variables we cannot control, let's take a moment to ensure we do our best to keep ourselves as safe as possible.

The other early morning while walking the fierce creature, I saw a bloke on a bike hold three dogs on a leash and wearing no helmet - the bloke not the canines.

While I admire his approach to giving the animals and himself a good workout, I do wonder at his approach to personal safety.

One strong pull by one pooch and they whole cavalcade could come to grief.

As my mates and I used to say when we roared around on motorbikes, "$10 helmet, $10 head."

Please get a helmet, wear it and take care out there.

COOKING UP GOLD

Once again two-time paralympian cyclist Carol Cooke, 57, has shown her style and grit when took a double gold at the recent Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

Cooke rode hard and fast to claim World Women's road race T2 Gold and the Women's time trial T2 Gold. Thanks to Cooke and her team-mates,Australia won nine gold to finish one ahead of Germany and Italy, while the team's 15 medal haul ranked third overall behind the USA (21) and Germany (19).

She may be nearing 60 but Cooke's maxim, "Dare to face your fears and believe in yourself, you can accomplish anything," has helped her rise - and maintain - her place at the top of her chosen sport.

It's so easy to get caught up in the results of Grand Tours and other cycling, but our outstanding para-athletes show that great results can come from application and dedication and we should all support their fantastic efforts.

SHARE YOUR CYCLING

IF YOU you are a part of a Northern Rivers cycling group who'd like to feature in this column and share with us your cycling dreams, triumphs, stories and adventures, I'm keen to hear from road, MTB, cyclo-cross or anyone who simply loves some time on the bike. alison.paterson@northernstar.com.au