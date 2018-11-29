Big Weekend in The Quad
THE Northern Rivers Conservatorium is opening its studios to the community during Saturday with performances from the Youth Rock Group and Jazz & Blues Ensemble providing entertainment in The Quad from 11am.
The Spin program continues with Sprung - Integrated Dance Theatre - Dancers with and without disabilities showcasing their inspiring dance theatre works that explore the human condition and promote a more inclusive society. From 7pm.
It is also the official launch weekend of Woven - The Quad's new summer shade structure and the SCU inspired Lismore Light Gardens.