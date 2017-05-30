Big Rob needs Legal Aid to help defend charges

LISMORE identity Big Rob has been refused assistance from Legal Aid to fight several criminal charges in the Lismore Local Court.

Mr Rob appeared before court this morning facing seven charges, including one count of common assault and three counts of stalking/intimidation in relation to an incident in Lismore last November involving Leanne Martin.

He is also facing a charge of breaching an apprehended violence order in relation to Lismore mayor Isaac Smith on April 4, and two charges relating to publishing a young person's name between February 26 and March 3 who was the subject of a criminal proceeding.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This morning Mr Rob's solicitor Philip Crick requested an adjournment on his client's behalf so he could apply for a review of the Legal Aid decision.

Mr Crick said he believed the review would take about two weeks.

Magistrate David Heilpern agreed to adjourn the matters until June 26.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith's application for an apprehended violence order against Big Rob was also adjourned to the same date.

An interim apprehended violence order made March 10 which was previously subject to a failed appeal by Big Rob is to remain in place.

The interim AVO's conditions include not to go within 200m of the mayor's home, or publish any material in relation to Smith or his family.