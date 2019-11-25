Big Roar dilemma that Fowler needs to solve

Frustrated Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is at a loss to explain the poor starts that continue to haunt the three-time A-League champions.

Expecting an enthusiastic beginning from his side against Wellington on Saturday following a four-goal second-half performance less than a week earlier against competition leaders Melbourne City, Fowler was left flabbergasted by the way the Roar started at Westpac Stadium.

The Phoenix led 1-0 after 10 minutes, and eventually won 2-1, with the Roar only showing any real urgency late in the game when they were trailing 2-0.

Stream every game of The 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Robbie Fowler at a loss to explain Brisbane’s poor starts. Picture: AAP Image/John Cowpland

Stefan Mauk's 85th-minute goal gave Brisbane false hope with the Phoenix deserving their victory.

In six games this season, the Roar are yet to score in the first half of any them and have trailed at half-time four times.

"We're waiting for something to kickstart us," Fowler said.

"It's hard to address it because we actually don't really know what's going on.

"We've proven in all the games that we can compete with all the other teams in the lead, but it's just getting them to realise that and getting maybe the players to have a little bit more self-belief.

"It's our job as the staff to make the players feel invincible."

But not to the point of being overconfident.

Jay O'Shea of the Roar breaks away from Jaushua Sotirio of the Phoenix during the Roar loss. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

"There's a fine line. You can't make them feel too invincible because they might got into the game cocksure," said Fowler, who insisted there was no need to panic despite the Roar having won just once this season.

"The league's wide open. It's by no means done and dusted. We've proven that we can compete with everyone.

"We'll definitely win games. We're not suddenly an awful team. We just need to have more self-confidence and belief in what we're trying to do."

Despite his faith in the current Roar side being able to bounce back, Fowler hasn't ruled out changes to Brisbane's side for this Saturday's clash against Central Coast Mariners at Suncorp Stadium.

"Of course we've got to look into it," he said.

"They are lads there who are chomping at the bit.

"I've said from day one that if we need to chop and change things, then I've got no qualms about doing that.

"I've proven in the past games that we've played that I'm not afraid to make changes, I'm not afraid to throw kids in.

"If everyone works out in the week prior, they'll be getting looked at."