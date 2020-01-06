BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow talks to fire affected Rappville residents when Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the region (pictured in the background), with Kevin Hogan MP.

VAUGHAN Macdonald was camping with his son at Evans River on October 8 and could see the “eerie” plume of smoke from the Busbys Flat Rd fire fill the blue skies.

As fire conditions worsened, the Richmond Valley Council general manager received a call from the council’s Local Emergency Management officer Angela Jones.

“The gravity of the natural disaster had skyrocketed,” Mr Macdonald said.

All systems go

Councils’ Emergency Management Plan was immediately put into action.

Mr Macdonald said their focus was on leadership, communication and being responsive.

The council were quick to activate an evacuation centre at the Relihan Centre at St Mary’s College in Casino on the night of the fire..

At 11pm mayor Robert Mustow was greeting evacuees as they arrived in buses arranged by the police.

”It was gut-wrenching,” Mr Mustow said. “I knew a few of them and tried to support them by giving them a cup of tea or coffee and talking with them. They were in shock.”

How much damage?

The next morning, Mr Macdonald travelled with council rangers to assess the situation around Rappville.

“It was difficult to get there and we had to drive through paddocks at times,” he said.

When they reached the Tarmac Mill they witnessed the devastation.

“I just had to deal with it and focus on the job of making sure everyone was safe,” Mr Macdonald said.

Planning ahead of disaster

Local governments have emergency management plans to deal with disasters such as fire and floods and there are quarterly meetings which include Lismore and Kyogle Councils and other agencies such as the RFS, police, VRA and Red Cross.

“In an emergency the police take charge,” Mr Macdonald said.

Council staff were busy manning road closures and organising water for fire fighters.

“Police call in resources to doorknock to support the RFS,” he said.

An important part of the emergency plan is the identification of possible evacuation centres.

“Relihan Centre was away from danger,” Mr Macdonald said.

Family and Community Services take the lead and get staff on deck, he said.

The evacuation centre operated for two weeks in Casino.

Recovery

During that time residents were only allowed back into Rappville under police escort due to fallen power lines and the potential for falling trees.

“Staff went in next morning to clear roads and remove trees,” Mr Macdonald.

A temporary information hub was set up at Rappville Public School, organised by the Office of Emergency Management and supported by council.

The council’s main role is public assets including water, waste and infrastructure and Mr Macdonald was impressed with how quickly Essential Energy fixed 330 damaged power poles in the area.

Three community meetings were held at Rappville as well as a gathering when the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and other politicians visited.

More fires

Before the council had time to take a breath, the Myall Creek Rd fire took off and Bora Ridge, New Italy and Bungawalbyn faced the fire threat.

Local Land Services supported the care of animals at the Casino Showground.

Richmond Valley Council at times had six office staff operating out the of emergency centre in Casino.

The mayor, he said, has been everywhere from attending raffles at the Rappville Pub, delivering water to residents and visiting the Coraki Bowling Club when that became an evacuation centre.

Mr Mustow met a man at the bowlo who had been surrounded by fire at Bloodwood Rd and had to leave in such a hurry, he didn't even have thongs on.

“I bought him a beer and sat for an hour talking to him.,” Mr Mustow said.

The man thought he’d lost his house and when he found out from a neighbour it was still standing, he was overjoyed.

“He gave me the biggest bloody man-hug,” Mr Mustow said.

Council leadership

A NSW Office Emergency Management spokesman said they had worked closely with Richmond Valley Council since bushfires impacted the region in September.

“Throughout this recovery, RVC has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and an unrelenting focus on supporting their disaster impacted communities,” the spokesman said.

“They have been proactive, responsive and done terrific work in very challenging circumstances.”

Disaster costs

While the cost of the disaster to council can be recouped from the state government’s Natural Disaster Funding, the release of staff resources comes out of the council’s pocket, he said.

“I made a decision that since we provided emergency water and fodder for stock, we needed to do this for humans.” Mr Macdonald said.

“That cost $38,000 and we’ll put in a claim to get the money back.”

Mr Macdonald reckoned the recovery of half of the LGA being burnt will take at least two years.

“A key thing is supporting the local economy and the rebuild of the Tarmac Mill,” he said.

“We need to rebuild Rappville.”

The future

Three months on and the council consults with a Rappville Advisory Group that includes residents Dave Newby, Barbara Collins, Roger Bailey, school principal Kat Collis, Ruth Plummer and Neil Burnett from the RFS.

Mr Macdonald has a strong, calm demeanour and reveals little of the devastation he has dealt with.

Until he speaks about driving along Wyan Rd the day after the fire and seeing a farmer put in a strain post at the front gate.

“It was a symbolic moment,” he said quietly.

“Seeing that farmer with unbelievable resilience.”

FIRE FACTS

Since the Busby Flat Rd fire started -

Total Area Burnt – 142,741ha

Total final burnt perimeter – 647kms

National Park – 23,314ha

State Forest – 42,618ha

Crown Land – 2,739ha

(Includes Crown Land Parcels, Crown Road Reserves (mainly unformed)

Private Land – 74,070ha

Represents 46.8% of the Richmond Valley LGA

Structural Losses.

Destroyed

Houses 62

Facility 8

Outbuildings 165

Damaged

Houses 19

Facility 12

Outbuildings 62