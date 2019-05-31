Streep: Women can be ‘pretty f***ing toxic’

Shailene Woodley, from left, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep of Big Little Lies. Picture: AP

Shailene Woodley, from left, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep of Big Little Lies. Picture: AP

MERYL Streep spoke out against the term 'toxic masculinity' by making the argument that women can be "pretty f***ing toxic."

The star appeared in a panel alongside her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman ahead of the HBO series' season two premiere.

The group was talking about the breakout hit series when Kidman recalled a story in which a male fan came up and told her how much she enjoyed the female-led series.

Meryl Streep says labels are ‘less helpful’ when discussing relationships. Picture: Getty Images

According to InStyle, Streep interjected saying that she's glad the man found something in the show that appealed to him.

She then noted that she feels the term "toxic masculinity" is detrimental to just one gender when being "toxic" is something everyone can do.

"Sometimes, I think we're hurt. We hurt our boys by calling something toxic masculinity. I do. And I don't find [that] putting those two words together … because women can be pretty f---ing toxic," Streep said.

"It's toxic people. We have our good angles and we have our bad ones. I think the labels are less helpful than what we're trying to get to, which is a communication, direct, between human beings. We're all on the boat together. We've got to make it work."

Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. Picture: Getty Images

Streep joins Big Little Lies in season two, which Witherspoon previously told Fox News was a big get for the show that captivated fans with its breakout first season.

"I loved this show," Streep, 69, said. "I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don't know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, what was unsaid, unshown, unknown, was sort of the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece, and it was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew, I thought yeah.

"I wanted to do it, to be in that world," she continued. "The world that was created was amazing."

This article has been edited and republished from Fox News with permission.