Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHANGES COMING: Lismore's Kmart store in the Lismore Shopping Square is expected to undergo an extensive refurbishment early next month. PHOTO: Jackie Munro
CHANGES COMING: Lismore's Kmart store in the Lismore Shopping Square is expected to undergo an extensive refurbishment early next month. PHOTO: Jackie Munro
News

Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

Jackie Munro
8th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYBODY loves a bargain, and Kmart is a well known hotspot for finding great products at a low price.

Following a major renovation at Ballina’s store in 2019, a Kmart Australia spokeswoman has confirmed the Lismore store is set to undergo an ‘extensive’ refurbishment commencing in early February.

The ageing store, which is located in the Lismore Shopping Square complex, recently celebrated its 40th year of operation in Lismore in 2019.

We’ll reveal more details about the changes in the near future.

kmart kmart lismore northern rivers businesses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s happening this week?

        premium_icon What’s happening this week?

        News From ‘cow punk’ gigs to climate action camps, this is what is happening across the Lismore region this week

        Help provide school supplies to fire-affected students

        premium_icon Help provide school supplies to fire-affected students

        News THE new school year is almost here, but some students lost everything in the...

        Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        premium_icon Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        News New mandatory dairy code declared a ‘game changer’ for industry

        Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        premium_icon Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        News LONG time campers at this coastal town say they are concerned they won’t be able to...