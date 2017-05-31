Bienvenuti a tutti - Italian Friendship Festival is here again

ITALIAN FLAVOUR: The Paradiso Choir, directed by Jude Magee, will offer a variety of traditional and contemporary songs during the day at the free family fun day in Spinks Park.

LISMORE's annual Friendship Festival is needed more than ever this year.

The celebration highlights the special connections between Lismore and the cities of Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto in northern Italy and follows on from the success of last year's event in Spinks Park.

The festivities, which take place the day after the Lantern Parade, allow residents and visitors to be an Italian for a day.

Popular Italian entertainer Domenico will have guests dancing up a storm at the Piazza in the Park in the city's CBD, along with the local collective voices of the Paradiso Choir and the Summerland Rocker's special take on Italian rock'n'roll moves.

Teams are encouraged to recognise the region's Italian heritage through bocce, tug-o-war (with a nod to successful Nimbin teams of the 1960s), handmade delicacies, family reunions and exhibitions focusing on belonging to Lismore by sharing an appetite to live life large.

There will be a variety of authentic food and wine, conversation, games, workshops, car and bike displays, dancing, local produce and merchandise stalls.

Special guests at this year's event will include Italian Consul General Arturo Arcano, who will visit the city with his wife and daughter, while Sydney lawyer and social justice advocate Armando Gardiman AM returns

to his hometown of

Nimbin to renew his acquaintance with family and friends.

They are keen to join with locals who have survived recent flood devastation and embrace the important sense of place clearly demonstrated as the city recovers its usual vitality.

Bienvenuti a tutti.

The 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival's

Piazza in the Park takes place on Sunday, June 25, 10am-3pm.