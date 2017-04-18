Bestiality charges withdrawn against two men

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is lead into the police station.

POLICE have withdrawn bestiality charges related to allegations two men interfered with a pig and killed chickens at a Nimbin permaculture farm last year.

Reece Parke and Bradley Presbury both appeared by video link from custody.

The men continue to face other serious offences such as torture, beating and causing the death of an animal.

The matter has been adjourned until April 24 to set a date for the hearing.

Neither man applied for bail which the magistrate said would be refused.