Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Motoring

Best time for wiper blade replacement revealed

Anthony Grace – RACQ patrol officer
9th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

For most of their lives, your windscreen wipers sit silently, waiting for their moment to spring into action at the drop of rain. But then one day, as the raindrops begin to fall, instead of gliding smoothly across the windscreen, the wipers judder and cause streaks instead.

Believe it or not you should inspect or replace your wiper blades every six months. Windscreen wipers are constantly subjected to heat, UV light, dirt and bugs which overtime cause damage and affect their ability to wipe smoothly and quietly. Chips or cracks in the windscreen can also significantly reduce their lifespan.

If your wipers are looking a bit worse for wear, they can be replaced easily at home or during your next service, and don’t forgot to top up your washer fluid while you’re at it.

Giving your wipers some regular TLC means you’ll see clearly after those storm clouds have formed and raindrops have begun to fall.

More Stories

Show More
car advice cars news motoring motoring advice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recognising locals doing great things

        Recognising locals doing great things

        News HOGAN: This weekly column speaks of Micah Australia, a local hero and disaster assistance.

        Save Tabulam Bridge campaign tests Nationals’ bush credentials

        Save Tabulam Bridge campaign tests Nationals’ bush...

        News SAFFIN: Lismore MP said ‘Save Tabulam Bridge’ campaign tests Nationals’ bush...

        Readying for premiere event

        Readying for premiere event

        News Lismore mayor Isaac Smith’s column discusses preparing for premiere food event

        Soccer club kicks health goals

        Soccer club kicks health goals

        News MEDICAL kits donated and club ground’s improved in time for the new season.