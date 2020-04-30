Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

This five year old had a smash cake created by Debbie McQueen from Gateway Fine Foods in Kyogle. PIC: EMILY K CREATIVE

This five year old had a smash cake created by Debbie McQueen from Gateway Fine Foods in Kyogle. PIC: EMILY K CREATIVE

A SMASH cake has to be the best cake ever during and after lockdown restrictions.

With the state government easing rules and allowing two home visitors from Friday, this pinata style cake is the one to impress your guests and celebrate reconnecting with family and friends.

Debbie McQueen from Gateway Fine Foods created her first smash cake for a five year old boy’s birthday party last week.

“I was experimenting at home during some downtime,” Ms McQueen said.

“My sister in Melbourne is a chocolatier and I asked her for tips.”

At her farm outside Kyogle Ms McQueen practised creating the dome which is made with 70 per cent callebaut chocolate which means it won't melt and doesn't need to be refrigerated.

The shell of the cake is filled with lollies or chocolates and smashed open to eat it.

“I’m hoping to get more orders now I've done the research,” Ms McQueen said.

Her catering business is “virtually down to nothing” she said because weddings and large events like Primex and Beef Week have been cancelled.

Which has given her plenty of time to play with chocolate and create the smash cake.

The smash cakes are ideal for hen parties and baby reveals, she said.

They cost $80 which is far below Sydney prices where similar cakes are $120.

You can order a smash cake via email at debbie@gatewayfinefoods.com.au or go to the Facebook and Instagram pages.