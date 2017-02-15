28°
Community

Bernardi vision needs lot of luck

14th Feb 2017 4:01 PM
Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star
Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN less exciting times, many in the Liberal Party - probably most - would have viewed the defection of Cory Bernardi with more relief than dismay. Understandably, they regard the South Australian senator as a royal (or at least monarchist) pain in the arse.

Apart from the nuttiness of his ideas, the man has been serially disruptive and distracting, regularly undermining and sniping at his leader, constantly demanding, hectoring and threatening to leave if he is not to be appeased (which, under the prime ministership of Malcolm Turnbull, has been the unvarying response).

Bernardi is not, to put it mildly, a team player. Few will regret the fact that he has jumped off the boat. Good riddance.

And in practical terms, it will make little difference to the tangled web of government. Another maverick in the senate is several more than Turnbull would like, but as long as Bernardi does what he has always done - support the government on everything that matters, which, given Turnbull's threadbare and increasingly conservative agenda will likely be the case - there will be no more problems than there would already be, which means plenty.

Bernardi would only become a crisis point if he is to be joined by others, but there is no sign of that: the most likely prospect in the lower house, the far north, far right populist National Queenslander George Christensen has made it clear that he is not going to play second fiddle to a South Australian ex-neo Liberal, and why would he? Christensen is comfortably ensconced in the waiting room , anticipating the next National Party ministerial vacancy. And, like Bernardi, he can apparently get just about anything he wants from the leadership anyway.

And although Bernardi has nearly five and a half years to lounge on the red leather seats of the cross bench, it is hard to see what he can do to enlarge his Australian Conservative Movement - it is not yet, and may never be, a party. South Australia is a very crowded piece of political real estate: Nick Xenophon has corralled most, if not all, of the Croweater protest vote, And if there is any room on the fringe, Pauline Hanson is pawing at the ground.

Bernardi's brand of conservatism is not the same as either Xenophon's nor Hanson's. but it is, if anything, less appealing: while they espouse nationalism, including protectionism, Bernardi is a hard line free-enterpriser. He may pick up a few aliens from beyond the lunar right, but it is hard to see anything approaching serious support.

And as for his vision of turning his obsessions into a national movement - well, good luck with that. Given the grid lock of independents vying for senate positions, Bernardi's disciples would be trampled in the crush - unless, of course, he can bite Gina Rinehart, as the rumours have suggested. As Clive Palmer and Malcolm Turnbull can attest, even if you can't buy an election, you can pay for a sizeable chunk of votes. So although Bernardi's crusade cannot be dismissed out of hand, it should not cause a stable government to stay awake at nights.

But, as we said at the start, this would be the case in less exciting times. Malcolm Turnbull's is not a stable government; it clings on to a one seat majority in the House of Representatives and a minority on the senate. This does not mean that it is in imminent danger of defeat, but it so does mean that a split, however trivial, is a real threat to its internal structure: the schism has been laid bare, the pretence of unity is shattered. And more importantly, Turnbull's own authority, such as it is, has been weakened.

Which is, presumably, why he was desperate to build it up, if not for the public, at least for his own troops -- not through bold and challenging policy prescriptions which they would have neither understood nor appreciated, but through pure theatrics.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister finally unleashed his political animal - indeed, his political wild beast. Apparently triggered by Bill Shorten's taunts about being out of touch and the line about Mr Harbourside Mansion (the insult coined by Tony Abbott's fierce political warrior Peta Credlin), Turnbull hit back with all guns blazing. Shorten was a parasite, a social climber, a simpering sycophant, blowing hard in the parliament and sucking hard in the living rooms of Melbourne.

There was none of the lethal wit of Paul Keating, the rapier thrusts of the soufflé that would not rise twice, or the sheep who attempted to maul him: it was more in the mould of Mark Latham's conga line of suckholes. This was no holds barred stuff, kicking, biting and gouging - a parliamentary cage fight. The message was that Shorten was an upstart, a parvenu who had no business moving in the same exalted circles which Turnbull inhabited as a right.

This was a trifle confusing: wasn't moving higher up the ladder of opportunity and ambition the highest ideal for which Australians could aspire? If not, WhWhat was the point of it all? Was Turnbull saying that Shorten and his like should stay in their places, that class and caste were divinely ordained? The rich man at his castle, the poor man at his gate, God made them high and lowly, he ordered their estate, as the old hymn reminds us?

But of course logic had as absolutely nothing to do with it; it was all about aggro, and the government troops and their media supporters roared their lusty approval. And there was no doubt that it was a memorable performance. But - and it's a big but - it will probably not help Turnbull with the next Newspoll, where the coalition is now trailing by a dismal eight points.

All the evidence is that while parliamentary brawling may gee up the troops and can be a somewhat guilty pleasure for the masses, in the end the voters are not impressed: they would actually prefer a bit more gravitas, and (dare one say it?) a vision for the future. The great parliamentary brawlers, Keating, Latham and Abbott all gained a sugar hit in the short term, but in the end they were resented and discarded.

But Perhaps Malcolm Turnbull is simply taking his cue from Cory Bernardi: who cares about the bloody voters. It's all about me, me, me.

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lismore masquerades as Venice at dance

Lismore masquerades as Venice at dance

All the fun of the carnevale comes to Lismore this weekend at Italo-Australian Club

Have your say on new community soapbox

VOICE: Community Soapbox in Lismore is taking place every third Saturday of the month on the corner of Molesworth and Magellan Streets from 10.30am.

Lismore's new community soapbox gets people talking

Commitments drive budgets

DIVE IN: Lismore Memorial Baths Swimming Pool.

Council assesses budgets to keep commitments

Drug boss gets 13 years jail for party pill empire

A 14-month Taskforce Maxima investigation, Operation Lima Hacksaw, with the arrest of 75 persons so far on 252 charges. Offences ranging from trafficking and supply dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs to a minor and theft of motor vehicles. Over $500,000 cash and drugs including Methylamphetamine (ICE), MDMA, Heroin, Amphetamine, Cannabis. Street value of $5M have been seized - Photo Supplied QLD Police

Tears from family as dealer is locked away

Local Partners

Lismore masquerades as Venice at dance

All the fun of the carnevale comes to Lismore this weekend at Italo-Australian Club

Bernardi vision needs lot of luck

Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Turnbull comes out fighting as Bernardi defects

David Bowie gets unzipped this March

COMING SOON: Jeff Duff as David Bowie in tribute show Bowie Unzipped.

Show is part of the Natinal Bowie Festival

Comedy stars bring a show to die for

THEY ARE BACK: The band is an acoustic trio currently comprising by Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) , Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott.

Doug Anthony All Stars back on the prowl.

Lovemore will release cupids next week

SHOW: Lismore comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format

Lindsay Lohan: We have to join Donald Trump

“He is the president — we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”

Data shows 45 per cent of Aussies cheat in this unusual way

Thousands of Aussie couples are cheating on each other..but get your mind out of the gutter we're not talking about sex.

New data shows 45 per cent of Australians cheat on each other

Adele's magic Mean Girls moment tribute to Beyonce

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé."

Bogans take offense at Waleed Aly comment on The Project

Aly was quick to backpedal.

WALEED Aly has made an uncharacteristically ill-thought remark

“Are you prepared to have kids who aren’t white?”

Ukrainian mother has objected to her daughter’s decision to marry

Prince's music back to online platforms

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents the award for favorite album - soul/R&B at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A famous bassist and longtime friend of pop megastar Prince says the artist found "real happiness" in his faith and could stay up all night talking about the Bible. Larry Graham tells The Associated Press that Prince became a Jehovah's Witness later in life and that it changed the star's music and lifestyle. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Record label announces two albums of unreleased material by June.

GRAMMY AWARDS: How to fashion for the 2017 Grammy Awards

CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

This year's Grammys mean Victorian, cleavage, or bizarre

Luxury Apartment In Prime Location

2/34 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $880,000 to...

Enjoy the superb location of this designer apartment set 50 metres walk from the famous Belongil Beach and only 5-10 minutes’ walk into Byron Bay’s bustling town...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Country Living Close To Town

179 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 5 $1,150,000 to...

This beautiful home is only 2 km from Mullumbimby town centre and it captures the true essence of Country living. The North facing property is set on 4.5...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $690,000 to...

This beautifully presented home is in the heart of Main Arm and zoned RU5 Village. The property has 3 well-appointed bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car carport plus...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Immaculately Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $975,000 to...

Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers opulent resort style...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!