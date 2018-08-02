Bentley Art Prize here we come

FROM July 1 it has been mandatory for all food products sold in Australia to be labelled with its country of origin.

Most foods grown, produced or made in Australia will carry the familiar kangaroo in a triangle logo, with text and a bar chart showing the proportion of Australian ingredients.

It will now be clearer for Australian consumers to know about the food products they buy and the origin of the product.

I have the pleasure this weekend of opening the newly refurbished Oakes Oval, which is now the premier sports ground in northern NSW.

The $2.8 million redevelopment includes an expansion of the oval, new grandstands, upgraded change-rooms and a new electronic scoreboard.

The Federal Government funded $1.4 million of the project with AFL Queensland, Lismore Swans AFL, Lismore City Council and NSW Cricket matching in cash or in-kind.

This weekend is where local artists have the chance to shine.

The 34th Bentley Art Prize is on August 3, 4, and 5 and there will be plenty to see and enjoy.

Congratulations to Helen Trustum and her team who have organised the event and all artists who contributed their quality work.