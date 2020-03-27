Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

CANCELLED: Helen Trustum runs the Bentley Art Prize and this would have been its 36th year. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WHEN Helen Trustum finishes one art show, she immediately starts planning the next one.

The Bentley Art Prize has been running for 35 years and for the first Ms Trustum has had to cancel the exhibition.

She was getting the artist entry forms ready to send out and already had sponsorship money.

“It’s disappointing to make the decision, ”she said.

“But things were starting to speed up.”

The art prize is isn’t until August but given the coronavirus situation, Ms Trustum thought it was better to cancel now.

“I’ve got sponsors’ money I have to return,” she said.

With country halls currently closed, and the preparation needed by her and the artists, it is a prudent decision made by many in the arts industry.

Ms Trustum and her husband Allan will hunker down on their cattle farm in Bentley and keep themselves busy.

“There’s always something to do on the farm,” Ms Trustum said.

As an author of many local history books, she knows how to keep busy in this time of staying at home.

“And I have plenty of writing and research to do.”