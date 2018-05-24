Ben Wilson launches new album

LOCAL singer-songwriter Ben Wilson has a new album, Give Me That Hammer, out next week.

He has been playing around the Northern Rivers for the past five years and the debut solo album is a culmination of all his hard work and experience.

Wilson's solo career began in 2013, after taking out the Lismore Young Songwriters Award.

Since then his writing has gone from strength to strength and he has performed at festivals all over Australia, including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Mullumbimby Music Festival and the Bello Winter Music Festival.

In 2017, Wilson won a bursary for Outstanding Original Music at the Bangalow Bluegrass Festival, which he put toward recording Give Me That Hammer.

Wilson also performs as a member of The Button Collective, a rag tag group of folk musicians who deliver Brodie Button's songs with raw energy and passion.

Wilson and his band will tour his album throughout June.

It will be available on vinyl at The Audio Room and The Music Bazaar from May 26.

For show dates, visit

benwilson.bandcamp.com.