Ben now in Nimbin for life of freedom

LISMORE City Council Ranger Russell Davis say he cannot remember a time when the Lismore Pound has ever been empty for so many consecutive weeks in the last decade.

Russell firmly believes The Echo column and social media have a large part to play in that statistic.

One of the dogs that recently found a new home is Ben, who was adopted by Jens, a tradesperson from Nimbin, and his partner. The new family couldn't be happier.

Jens lives on a few acres, which is perfect for energetic Ben, a male kelpie cross with a lovely nature.

Ben gets to run around the property or follow along when Jens goes to different places for work.

The family have become inseparable... and Ranger Russell says it just goes to show a new pet can often make life that much sweeter.

Lismore City Council Rangers would like to say a big thank you to all those who have adopted a pet from Lismore Pound. Love your work.