Ben is left with no fixed address

BEN is a male kelpie cross, about two years old, who was found in East Lismore. The people who found him placed him on Facebook, and while this is fine to spread the word, people are urged to contact Lismore City Council immediately as the Lismore Pound is where most people will come looking for a lost animal.

Ben had a microchip but council rangers were unable to get in contact with the owner. When rangers went to visit the property, it was vacant.

It is possible that Ben has a family somewhere, but without correct details, Lismore City Council has no way of finding them. This is a good lesson that when you sell or give away a dog, you must also update details with council. It is the responsibility of the previous owner, not the new owner, to ensure this takes place.

Ben is a really mellow fellow - as gentle as can be. But let's be honest, he may not have had a great deal of training. He needs someone who is soft and compassionate with the time to put some effort into training him with lots of treats and love.

Benjamin would cost $186.50 to adopt and comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, micro-chipped, wormed and desexed. If you'd like to meet him, Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.