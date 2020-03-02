Being a semi-prepper in uncertain times

A woman walks past an empty shelf for breads at a supermarket in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. China reported Saturday a figure of 2,641 new virus cases, a major drop from the higher numbers in recent days since a broader diagnostic method was implemented. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A FRIEND was watching the news where a Government minister was saying firmly that in light of the recent news about Covid-19 there is absolutely no need for any panic-buying.

No need, he stressed, for anyone to stock up on staples.

This announcement was helpfully followed by a news item which showcased two families stockpiling strategies, along with photos of their bulging pantries.

They also showed photos of empty supermarket shelves. Nice mixed message there.

Crikey, she said, I’d better go out and get some essentials.

And off she went to the supermarket where other people were indulging in a bit of calm panic buying.

That’s the way it works.

The moment the officials start stating ‘don’t panic ‘is when you know things are not going well.

It’s funny how we hear the opposite.

In the workplace when a boss starts talking about how valuable you are as an employee, you can be sure that an axe is about to fall.

When a partner says, we need to talk, you can be sure something awful is about to happen and this want be a cosy loving chat.

My friend came back with rice, pasta, oil, salt and cans of beans and vegetables.

She had officially joined the group called the Preppers.

I didn’t realise quite what big movement it is.

There are quite a few websites plus a Facebook page full of all kinds of handy tips.

Some of its Doomsday stuff, but others talk directly to the current situation.

Naturally I resisted feeling joining any panicked mob.

Oh no, I was calm and relaxed, that is until I saw a few more news articles and then I thought, well, it wouldn’t hurt to get some beans and rice, some oil and some soap.

Just a few little things, really.

If you are quarantined for 14 days, I read, you will need supplies.

There’s a helpful list which recommends all things and includes medications and pet food as well as chocolate and coffee so you don’t get to be miserable as well as bored.

Curiously it didn’t mention anything about alcohol.

You may want to override the authorities on that.

The more I looked into it the more depressing and alarming it became so I stopped at the beans and rice level (which I must remember to get out of the boot of the car).

I guess I’m a semi-prepper.

Half baked, you might say.

This may change.

We are all in a funny limbo as we watch and wait to see how far this goes.

Meantime wash your hands please.