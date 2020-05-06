Behind the scenes: In Hearts Wake’s confronting album

In Hearts Wake is an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay formed in 2006, currently consisting of vocalist Jake Taylor, bassist and singer Kyle Erich, lead guitarist Eaven Dall, drummer Conor Ward, and rhythm guitarist Ben Nairne.

FIRE ‒ the elusive and uncontrollabel element that has fascinated man for eons.

This is the final element in an album series for Byron Bay-based band In Hearts Wake who have sonically explored our natural world through its elements of earth, wind, water and fire.

It was serendipitous that vocalist Jake Taylor ended up staring down a huge wildfire in Los Angeles as the ash from burnt houses floated into his backyard in 2018.

In quick succession the Amazon rainforest also faced huge fires, and finally the catastrophic fires in Australia signalled a significant upscaling of anything the world had seen before.

It was to this backdrop the band went into the studio with producer Josh Schroeder in Michigan, USA for five weeks to record their latest offering KALIYUGA.

"And then right in the middle of our studio session we have Australia catch flame and we know what that did to our country," Jake said.

"Without forcing any topic or theme, these were the fires that took place and here we are writing a record about fire."

He said even though the album dealt with dark, confronting issues facing the planet he wanted fans and listeners to know that as a band they saw a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We do see a tomorrow and that is why we want to look for these solutions.

"We want to create the future that we want to live in but we have to face all of this stuff to evolve.

"There is hope."

He said KALIYUGA was in pre-production for a solid year but the first seeds for ideas were planted directly after the album Ark.

"We put that urgent fire underneath it one year out, but there were seeds that were planted prior to that, but we just didn't know how they would form or what they were going to look like."

Jake was in America in the lead up to the recording of the album.

He said the process was very smooth and it was unique because it was the first time they had done pre-production across the internet and then met together in the studio to record.

While recording they cleared a section on the studio white board for bold and adventurous ideas and if a song didn't fit into the category or they couldn't find a bold idea they would drop it.

The entire album has had its carbon footprint offset and is due out on August 7.