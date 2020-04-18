Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
News

Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARWIN's iconic Beer Can Regatta has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Darwin Lions Club organisers announced that the 2020 Beer Can Regatta planned for August 2 had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The organising committee's thoughts are with local people and businesses and we send our thanks to all of you who were ready and willing to support this year's event," the post said.

"We will be back, and we look forward to celebrating future events with you as we head for the event's 50th anniversary."

Originally published as Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beer can regatta coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rehab services under more pressure due to virus

        premium_icon Rehab services under more pressure due to virus

        Health GROWING waiting lists could be “tip of the iceberg” for support services.

        Random acts of kindness during coronavirus

        premium_icon Random acts of kindness during coronavirus

        News THESE neighbours received a Happy Isolation pizza voucher.

        THE LIST: First roads to be fixed in Kyogle LGA

        premium_icon THE LIST: First roads to be fixed in Kyogle LGA

        News CLARENCE Way and Afterlee Rd are on the list for repairs.

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        News Govt backs Virgin, Qantas with$165m to support domestic flights