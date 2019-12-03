Bec Judd admits to parenting fail

Glamourous footy WAG Rebecca Judd said she a “bad parenting fail” on the day of her over-the-top Coachella-style house-warming party.

She can be known for her parenting tips but Bec Judd has admitted to failing on that front recently.

The footy WAG said she had a "bad parenting fail" when she learned just days before her big Coachella themed house-warming party that her twin sons had their kindergarten orientation day at the same time.

Instead of cancelling the party she sent Tom and Darcy to the orientation with a nanny.

Judd and husband Chris celebrated moving into their $7.3 million Melbourne mansion in true style last month, hosting an extravagant festival-themed party for their pals.

Rebecca Judd at her Juddchella house-warming party. Picture: Instagram

The couple went all out with a Coachella-themed bash aptly named "Juddchella" that involved some extremely glitzy costumes, a giant cake, inflatables, flower and balloon arches and a whole lot of glitter.

While there was no expense spared and the detail of the event was seriously next level, (there were cocktail stirrers made from the word "Juddchella") - it was the eye-catching outfits that lit up Instagram.

The pics made many jealous, including, it seems, mums from school.

Chris and Rebecca Judd at Juddchella

Speaking on her radio show, The 3pm Pick-Up, on Monday, Judd said one of her daughter's friends had asked why their mother didn't attend.

"I was at school during the week and one of Billie's little girlfriends from (her) kinder class came up to me in front of everyone," she said.

"She was like, 'So, I saw your party, watched the videos on mum's phone. Why didn't you invite my mum to your party?'"

She said she didn't know the girl's mother well but didn't want to risk "breaking her little heart".

"I like her, we're just not close, she works full time and I just never, ever see her. I had nothing to say back to (the girl)."

At the weekend she announced there would be a similar event in January.

"It's going to be Juddchella version two," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's going to be an epic party."