Beautiful kelpie found abandoned

Rusty is in The Doghouse at The Lismore pound.

RUSTY was found on a property at Tuckurimba wandering about with no identification and no microchip.

This beautiful kelpie showed up on a local farmer's doorstep and starting playing with his dogs.

Rusty is only nine months old and he will sit on command, but he definitely needs more training. He is a young excitable pup and a working dog breed, so needs someone with plenty of energy and commitment.

The farming family with whom he took up for a few days said he was great with their dogs and was super friendly with the whole family. He doesn't bite and he doesn't bark. They even let him sleep inside.

Rusty does not seem to have been neglected or abused, so he may just be a runaway from a neighbouring farm. But without any identification, Rusty needs a new home.

Lismore City Council rangers are urging all farmers to ensure their dogs are microchipped and registered, even if they live out of town or on large acreage.

Rusty will cost $186.50 to adopt and he comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed. To meet him and see if he fits your family, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.