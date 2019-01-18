Menu
TICK SEASON: Dr Jodie Wakeman with Thomasina at Lismore Central Veterinary Surgery.
Community

Be tick aware

by By Sophie Moeller
17th Jan 2019 1:17 PM

IT has been a moderately bad tick season this year with the number of cases arriving at Lismore Central Vet Hospital declining since Christmas.

According to vet, Dr Jodie Jodie Wakeman, the peak of the tick season runs from September to January and the virility of the toxin varies from year to year.

The Lismore Echo spoke to Dr Wakeman upon news of the federal government's announcement it would be dedicating $3 million in funding for two projects aimed at reducing the debilitating symptoms attributed to tick bites.

The money will be invested over five years for research to better understand Lyme disease in humans and the longer term cause of its symptoms.

Dr Jodie Wakeman said unlike in humans, ticks caused paralysis in domestic pets and should be removed as soon as they are spotted. For humans it is advised the ticks should be removed by freezing to avoid an anaphylactic reaction.

"It is the female ticks that cause the paralysis in pets as they need blood for breeding,” she said.

"If left untreated pets can die as the toxin effects the muscles that allow an animal to breathe.”

In moderate cases the symptoms of pet bites can be reversed with anti-toxins but with today's preventative treatments there is no reason pets should become affected. For more information on ticks go to: https://www.rspcansw

.org.au/blog/animal

-care-information/

how-to-protect-your

-pets-from-ticks-this-

season/.

