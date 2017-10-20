Be the first to see Thor fighting 'a friend from work'

BLOCKBUSTER: Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk) in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

IN Thor : Ragnarok, the son of Odin is held captive on the planet Sakaar without his hammer Mjolnir.

The events on this film are situated four years after the events of Thor: The Dark World, and two years after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He must win a gladiatorial duel against an old friend -the Hulk- in order to return to Asgard in time to stop the villainous Hela and the impending Ragnarok, the doom of all Asgardian civilization.

Thor : Ragnarök stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Jaimie Alexander and Mark Ruffalo.

In Norse mythology, Ragnarok is translated as Twilight of the Gods.

The myth tells of the eventual destruction of the universe and mankind, as well as the deaths of several key figures in Norse Mythology, such as the gods Odin, Thor, Loki, Heimdall, Freyr, Sol, and Tyr, and the monsters Fenrir and Jörmungandr.

A new generation of gods, the children of Odin, Thor, and Sol specifically, will take the place of the old ones, as the cycle of the world starts anew.

According to Producer Kevin Feige, this film plays a significant role in setting up Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Thor's "friend from work" line about the Hulk was suggested to Chris Hemsworth by a Make-A-Wish child who paid a visit to the set on the day the scene was filmed.

This film contains three members of the Secret Defenders superhero group: Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Doctor Strange is the founding member of the Secret Defenders.

Ballina Fair Cinemas will offer an advance screening of Thor : Ragnarok on Wednesday, October 25, at 9pm, while Lismore BCC will screen the film on the same day at 8pm.

