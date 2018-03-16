Be the first to see controversial animated children's film

PETER Rabbit is back in a brand new animated/ live action film and local fans will have access to an advance screening this weekend.

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters, Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail, enjoy spending their days in Mr McGregor's vegetable garden.

When one of McGregor's relatives suddenly moves in, he's less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home.

A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter, a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

The film stars Rose Byrne as Bea (and the voice of Jemima Puddle-Duck) and Sam Neil as Mr McGregor (and as the voice of Tommy Brock), plus Margot Robbie as the voice of Flopsy, James Corden as the voice of Peter, Sia as the voice of Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, in a re-make of the beloved book written by Beatrix Potter.

In the first week after the film's release, groups in multiple countries criticised it for "allergy bullying" and called for an apology from Sony.

The accusations focused on a scene where Thomas McGregor - whose character has a known severe allergy to blackberries - is pelted with the berries in an act of self-defense by Peter Rabbit and his cohorts, until one enters his mouth, causing him to enter anaphylactic shock and grab for his Epipen.

In response, Sony published a statement saying they "sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologise".

Parents, make sure you check out the ends credits for a hint on what happened to the characters after the events of the film.