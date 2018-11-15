Be proud of being you: medallist tells pupils

WE APPRECIATE YOU: Invictus Games champion, Nathan Parker, visits Wilson Park Primary School to share the lessons he has learned from the games. From left to right: Tyreece Watts, John Duck and Jesse Moncrieff. Nathan Parker behind.

WE APPRECIATE YOU: Invictus Games champion, Nathan Parker, visits Wilson Park Primary School to share the lessons he has learned from the games. From left to right: Tyreece Watts, John Duck and Jesse Moncrieff. Nathan Parker behind. Sophie Moeller

"BE proud of being you, keep going and never give up” were the messages Invictus Games champion, Nathan Parker, was able to share with the students of Wilson Park Public School last week.

The school, that caters for children with disabilities from pre-school to Year 12, had been studying the Invictus Games, so there was 'huge excitement' when Mr Parker accepted their invitation to give a talk about his recent experiences.

The school's motto is: "learn to live” and, like The Games, "celebrates difference”, so it was no wonder Mr Parker's motivational expose was met with rapturous applause.

Mr Parker presented the students with videos of his track and rowing accomplishments and showed off his three gold and two silver medals.

"I am pretty happy to have won them because I do not see myself as an elite athlete and was not expecting it. The best part of The Games was meeting the inspiring people,” he said.

There were times when the 500 athletes from 18 countries experienced great pain during their events, but "they did not give up”.

Nathan was a trainee pilot with the Airforce when he lost his arm after a bus carrying 50 defence academy personnel rolled over. Nathan spent three weeks recovering in hospital and had a prosthetic arm fitted before going on to complete his Airforce training.

One month before the Invictus Games, Parker qualified for his flight instructor's licence with the Northern Rivers Aero Club.

Teacher Gail Allan, who organised for Mr Parker to come, said it was an honour to have Mr Parker at the school as he was one of their "great heroes”.

At the end of his talk school principal, Helen Rea, presented Parker with a Teddy Bear of appreciation.

"Be proud of being you, playing sport, coming to this school and wearing your blue uniform.

"If you keep going, that is how you win,” said Mr Parker in response.

Mr Parker said he was coming to terms with his Invictus Games experience and "felt privileged to be able to motivate people to see their own goals and give back to the community.”