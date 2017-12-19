Be kind to the elves, it's a difficult time year

THIS week I managed to enrage one of Santa's elves. It's a special talent I have. I won't tell you the story in case he reads this instead of that popular elven newspaper The Pixie Post. But it got me thinking about Santa's elves. They don't have a very good job, really. Here are some of the reasons why:

It's a mad rush at the end of the year. They can't pre-plan because the lists arrive in December.

They spend a lot of time making beautiful wooden toys for horrible children who simply want plastic electronic things.

Santa takes ALL the credit.

They have to deal with reindeer with silly names.

The workplace is full of tinsel and other highly inflammable and annoying glittery stuff.

They have to put up with Christmas tunes on repeat, including Mariah Carey singing All I Want for Christmas is You and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

It's not surprising that an elf might become a tad testy. It's enough to reduce anyone to a screaming wreck.

The run-up to Christmas places pressure on us all. It's hot, the roads are busy, and people feel stressed and become impatient. There are parties to go to, holidays to prepare for, work to finalise, decorations to put up, gifts to be bought and feasts to be organised. Everyone is a wee bit fed up.

The elf I irritated had probably had it up to here with people wearing silly hats, t-shirts with festive themes and twinkling brooches and just wanted to kick back with the other elven folk and drink mead, eggnog or lots of wine.

Who can blame him?

I did apologise to the elf. He glared at me and I moved quickly away. Not a good idea to annoy an elf or any other magical creature. You never know what powers they might have.

So, this Christmas, spread the love. Be good, be kind, be patient. Find a peaceful spot and take it very, very easy. Be nice to any passing elf. Happy holidays everyone!