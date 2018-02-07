Menu
Baton is reward for Rob's life of service

Lismore Sprintcar official, Rob McNamara, is to carry a baton in the lead up to The Commonwealth Games at his shed on the outskirts of Lismore.
Sophei Moeller
by By Sophie Moeller

HE'S lived in the house he was born in for 66 years, has been a volunteer firefighter for 44 years, has been an official for Lismore's V8 Modified speedway circuit for 20. He's also grandfather to seven and has been a great husband.

"It was for all these reasons I nominated him to carry the torch for the Gold Coast 2108 Commonwealth Games,” Rob McNamara's wife, Narelle, said.

"All this, I felt, made him a worthy recipient.”

But if Rob had known what his wife was up to, "it wouldn't have happened, I don't do the volunteer stuff for the accolades,” he said.

Having been one of only a few to be chosen as baton bearer, Rob decided, however, "Righto, why not, it's a nice privilege.”

Rob is one of the 3800 baton bearers who began travelling 40,000km around Australia on Christmas Day. The Queen's Baton Relay is taking more than 100 days to bring the torch to its final location at the Games Opening Ceremony on the Gold Coast on April 4.

He will be carrying the baton for his 200m allocation on day 98 of the relay, along Falconer Ave, Paradise Point.

He and Narelle, who will also be volunteering during the Games at The Coomera Indoor Sports Stadium, both received their uniforms this week and are busy making preparations for the event.

WORTHY NOMINEE: Rob McNamara, outside the Lismore house in which he was born on James Street, and in the uniform he will be wearing in the Queen's Baton Relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games.
WORTHY NOMINEE: Rob McNamara, outside the Lismore house in which he was born on James Street, and in the uniform he will be wearing in the Queen's Baton Relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games. Sophei Moeller

Rob spoke to The Echo after one of the biggest weekend meets the speedway had seen in 20 years, with the state titles. Rob's involvement has seen his entire family become part of the circuit, with grandson, Harry, fast developing his commentary skills.

"The great thing about the modifieds is it keeps the kids off the streets, off the computers and out of trouble,” Rob said.

