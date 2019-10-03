Bathurst ‘stitch up’ as teammates clash

THE Bathurst 1000 is just over a week away and the competitive juices are already flowing.

After a V8 Supercars season that has seen the Mustangs launch and conquer almost all before them so far this season, the Red Bull Holden Racing team are going all out for the biggest race of the season.

The iconic race will have Triple 8 Racing's drivers of Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup paired respectively with three-time winner Garth Tander and seven-time champion Craig Lowndes.

While Whincup has four titles of his own, Van Gisbergen is still chasing an elusive first.

But when the pair suited up to race each other on a simulated version of Mount Panorama to launch Australia's multi-sport streaming service Kayo's live coverage of the event, it was an intense battle between the pair with the 30-year-old Van Gisbergen coming out on top.

Kayo will deliver every session of the famous motorsport event LIVE and On Demand.

Tander joked the result was a "stitch up".

"I think this was a bit of a stitch up because he's an iRacing guru and I think he might have even set up my virtual race car because his car was definitely faster than mine," Tander told news.com.au.

"That's OK, I'll try to get him back when we're back at Bathurst in the real car."

Van Gisbergen in the simulator.

It was a pit stop that cost him in the virtual race against Van Gisbergen after suffering too much damage.

In what is hopefully not a sign of things to come, Van Gisbergen said he was little better.

"It was a good bit of fun, we were both bouncing off the walls a little bit but next week will be easier," Van Gisbergen said. "Not yet I just turned up and sat in it and we were both all over the place."

It's a good match up for the pair with the experienced Tander and on-fire Van Gisbergen both former champions of the sport.

And with Kayo, you can be closer to the action than ever before and not miss a second on your favourite device.

A supercharged 'RaceView' is back, allowing fans to watch up to four camera angles at once on selected devices with six live bonus feeds on race day. There is also Kayo's Heli-Cam Channel, the Race Centre Channel which will keep viewers up to date with all the stats, data and leaderboards.

And for the first time, Supercars fans can go tribal, with dedicated Ford or Holden Co-Pilot Cams. The new cameras will rotate through the two teams' drivers and cars across Qualifying, the Top 10 Shootout and the big race.

Van Gisbergen and Tander battled it out.

Fans can also warm up to the action with a suite of special Bathurst 1000 programming - including classic races, features and interviews - available now on Kayo via a dedicated event carousel.

With Kayo, fans can instantly stream every session of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, plus over 50 other sports, LIVE and On Demand from just $25 per month.

Sign up now at www.kayosports.com.au to start your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly.

While this is Tander's first year out of V8 Supercars since he was dropped by the Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden team, the 42-year-old 2007 V8 champion said he was feeling "fresh" and had been getting plenty of driving in the GT series.

Van Gisbergen is placed second in the 2019 V8 Supercars drivers championship, behind only the record breaking Scott McLaughlin but could make some dramatic inroads on his lead with a successful endurance season.

And racing the virtual Mount Panorama was a good way to get hype up both men for the race.

"Definitely (excited for Bathurst)," Van Gisbergen said. "Playing the simulators and watching the videos of the race and trying to learn as much as we can and practice as much as we can before get there so when turn a lap, we're ready to go and we know what to expect. It's getting me pretty pumped to get out there."

The teammates went head to head.

As for Tander, despite knowing exactly what to expect in his 21st time going around Australia's most famous racing track, said the lead up had him feeling like a kid on Christmas morning.

"The whole lead up to Bathurst and events like today that are centred around Bathurst, we all know it's the biggest race of the year," Tander said. "It's one of the top three or four sporting events we have in Australia where even if you're not a racing enthusiast, you have a passing interest.

"It's a bit like the Melbourne Cup, you don't have to be a horseracing fan to have a punt because it's the Melbourne Cup and it's a bit like that with Bathurst. All this stuff, we're now a week out, the anticipation is rising. This is Bathurst 21 and I'm still as excited as I was for Bathurst one."

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 begins on Thursday October 10, with the main race taking place on Sunday October 13.