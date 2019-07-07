Barty’s weird one-liner after thrashing

Ash Barty absolutely pulverised her British opponent in another Wimbledon demolition job as she made her first appearance on Centre Court as the world's top ranked player one to remember.

The Aussie superstar blitzed her way past local wildcard Harriet Dart 6-1 6-1 in only 53 minutes to stroll into the fourth round at the All England Club as she aims to win a second straight grand slam after claiming her maiden major singles title at the French Open last month.

Barty's latest victory and Serena Williams' triumph over Julia Goerges mean the pair are on track to meet in the quarter-finals if they both win their round of 16 matches.

After her win, Barty cracked up reporters by dropping a line about seaweed from The Little Mermaid song Under the Sea in response to a question about how she decides what shots to play given she's got everything in her repertoire.

"I think for me sometimes I look at a shot, I play a shot, I think the seaweed is always greener in someone else's lake," she said as everyone in the interview room laughed. "I try and think of how else I can win the point.

"Really, I just need to go about it, be really simple, make up my mind, pick my spot, hit it, and try and bring a very simple mindset and have this real clarity around how I want to play, but also knowing I have the ability to adapt and play a different shot if I need to."

"The seaweed's always greener in someone else's lake" -- Ash Barty, calling on a "Little Mermaid" lyric — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 6, 2019

Barty also said it was a special occasion to strut her stuff on Centre Court and is determined to maintain her winning ways.

"It was incredible walking out there … a really special moment walking out onto court," Barty said. "One of the best tennis courts in the world. Privileged to be able to play on it.

"No matter whether I win a match or lose a match, I'm still extremely hungry and driven to try to do well, to try and grow and develop as a player and a person, trying to take as much as I can from every single match, learn from every single match, then keep going forward and keep striving to be better.

"I'm just trying to do the best to pave my own path and enjoy my journey."