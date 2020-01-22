Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Barty cruises into third round

by Leo Schlink
22nd Jan 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ashleigh Barty has extended her unbeaten run to six consecutive wins as the world No. 1 dispatched Slovenian Polona Hercog to vault into the Australian Open's third round.

In command from the outset, the top seed swept to a confidence-boosting 6-1 6-4 success despite Hercog's second-set resistance.

"I had a clean match today and really happy to get out of that one," Barty said.

"The wind played a massive factor, particularly with new balls. Polona can hit you off the court but I was glad to take my opportunities."

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Preparing to next face either Kazakh 29th seed Elena Rybakina or Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen, Barty hit 16 winners to Hercog's 12, but was much cleaner off the ground with only 16 unforced errors to Hercog's 30.

So often the barometer of her confidence, Barty's serving was much improved from her first-round struggle against Lesia Tsurenko.

The Queenslander, who is using research on the "forever home" she intends to build as a distraction to Open pressure, hit five aces, and lost only seven points on serve and didn't drop serve in the 66-minute romp.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australian open 2020 editors picks polona hercog tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Medicinal cannabis user escapes drug driving charge

        premium_icon Medicinal cannabis user escapes drug driving charge

        News A medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges were dismissed in a landmark court case, renewing calls for reform.

        Artisan has big plans for small store

        premium_icon Artisan has big plans for small store

        News THIS little boutique shop has a huge range of original pieces.

        $1.3m investment to help foster new research at SCU

        premium_icon $1.3m investment to help foster new research at SCU

        News THE new infrastructure will allow researchers to better understand the workings of...

        ‘Stylish’ solution to danger zone in Lismore CBD

        premium_icon ‘Stylish’ solution to danger zone in Lismore CBD

        News Safety option rolled out after cars drive across local landmark.