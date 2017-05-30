Barking solutions

BARKING MAD: Lismore City Council Trainee Ranger Skyhe Hort with one of the pounds many clients.

LISMORE City Council is pleased to report that the Lismore Pound is empty and rangers would like to thank Lismore Echo readers for their support in helping to find good homes.

As well as dealing with abandoned, stray or dumped dogs, Council also deals with many barking complaints.

A barking dog cannot be easily switched off at certain times of the day, there are no sound levels with which to conform and people also have different tolerance levels.

"Many dog owners are not even aware that a problem exists as dogs often bark when people are not at home,” Council's Trainee Ranger Skyhe Hort said.

Council does not immediately investigate barking dog complaints. The parties involved must first try mediation to work through the issues.

The easiest way to ensure these complaints do not occur is for all residents to be mindful of others and make sure a dog's environment is suitable. A happy dog with plenty of room to move and the right environment is usually not a barking dog.