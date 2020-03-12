BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

Lismore City Council has banned some residents from attending its meetings.

LISMORE City Council has banned some residents accused of “disorderly conduct” from attending its meetings.

A council spokesman said the council decided to restrict access to public meetings to some people following certain events that led up to the ultimate decision.

“Lismore City Council can confirm that a small number of residents have recently received notices prohibiting them from attending council meetings for a period of time, on the basis of specific and repeated incidents of disorderly conduct and unacceptable risks to the health and safety of others,” he said.

“One of the key objectives in the Imagine Lismore Community Strategic Plan is for Council to engage and communicate with the community.

“This has not changed, we are, and will continue to be, committed to working together with the community in a respectful and constructive manner to achieve the goals and vision set for the city.”

But one Lismore resident, Janine Wilson, said she was concerned the council had too much power in deciding who can and cannot attend meetings.

She asked the council to reconsider its model policy for unreasonable conduct, which will be discussed as part of a rescission motion in tonight’s adjourned meeting.

“There should be an oversight committee,” Ms Wilson said.

“I thought there was too much power in just one or two people’s hands, or the administration.

“This process can be used to shut down people they don’t want to hear from.

“There needs to be a fair system to ensure the council does not abuse the system to stop people using their rights.”

Following a lengthy meeting on Tuesday, the council was set to meet at 6pm Wednesday to continue its adjourned meeting.