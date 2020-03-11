Menu
IN THE DOGHOUSE: One-year-old bull terrier-cross Bandit is looking for a new home. Photo: Lismore City Council
Bandit will steal your heart

Jackie Munro
11th Mar 2020 11:00 PM

IS this bull terrier-cross the perfect furry companion for you?

One year old Bandit plays well with her fur friends, but initially she can be a bit wary of people.

However once you have gained her confidence you can hardly ask for a friendlier dog.

She has had little training, so would suit a person or family who wants to do the best for her.

Bandit was found at the Bruxner Road shops at Goonellabah and taken to a local vet before given to Lismore City Council rangers to re-home.

She does have a microchip, but it appears the phone number is not up to date.

The adoption fee is $259, which includes microchipping, desexing, veterinary check, vaccinations and a lifetime registration.

Please call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet her.

#Lismore City Council rehoming organisation number: R251000162.

