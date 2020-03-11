Bandit will steal your heart
IS this bull terrier-cross the perfect furry companion for you?
One year old Bandit plays well with her fur friends, but initially she can be a bit wary of people.
However once you have gained her confidence you can hardly ask for a friendlier dog.
She has had little training, so would suit a person or family who wants to do the best for her.
Bandit was found at the Bruxner Road shops at Goonellabah and taken to a local vet before given to Lismore City Council rangers to re-home.
She does have a microchip, but it appears the phone number is not up to date.
The adoption fee is $259, which includes microchipping, desexing, veterinary check, vaccinations and a lifetime registration.
Please call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet her.
#Lismore City Council rehoming organisation number: R251000162.