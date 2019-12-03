Banding together to help bushfire survivors

GENEROUS HEARTS: On behalf of the U3A Northern Rivers at the Christmas Party, MC Heather Boulton, president Jean Cook and secretary Pat MacLaren-Smith presented Christmas foods for people affected by bushfire to the CWA to distribute.

WHEN it came time to celebrate at their annual Christmas luncheon, members of the University of the Third Age Northern Rivers decided to reach out to those affected by the recent bushfires.

So when members assembled at the Lismore Workers Club on November 26, they came bearing gifts of delicious foods which filled several tables.

The generous gifts ranged from puddings to chocolates, fruit cakes to drinks, shortbread biscuits, lollies and hams.

U3A president Jean Cook presented the items to the CWA Lismore Evening Group who will be delivering the items to their sister branches at Tabulam and Nimbin to distribute.

Ms Cook said members were delighted to assist help those who had been impacted by the bushfires.

“Each year we have a Christmas lunch and we decide to make a donation to a worthwhile charity,” she said.

“Our members were pleased to help and brought along non-perishable festive food items.”