Bandidos bikie arrested over alleged armed robbery attempt

A BANDIDOS outlaw motorcycle gang member has been arrested in Coffs Harbour, with police alleging he assaulted and threatened a man with a firearm during an attempted robbery alongside other gang members earlier this year.

Officers from the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad arrested the 31-year-old Macksville man at a Coffs Harbour home on Friday morning following extensive inquiries into illicit activities and ongoing conflict in the state's central west.

It is alleged he was involved in the incident on January 11.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity, and in company assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday and was refused bail to appear again May 25.

A short time later officers from the Criminal Groups Squad arrested another Bandidos gang member at a home in Orange.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to allegations he was involved in a fight with a group of people on January 11.

He was charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and affray, and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on June 15.

On Saturday, a third Bandidos gang member attended Orange Police Station and was also charged in relation to threatening a man with a firearm during the attempted robbery on January 11.

Police further allege the 39-year-old man punched another man in the face later that same day.

He was charged with six offences including participate in criminal group contribute to criminal activity, in company assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to rob in company, affray, assault person intend criminal activity of criminal group and passenger not disclose driver's/other passenger's identity.

Investigations are continuing.