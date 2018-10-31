Bamboo innovation creates summer shade situation in Quad

SEEKING SHADE: International design collective Cave Urban and artist Katie Stewartare winners of the inaugural Innovate:Situate competition that will see unique, interactive shade sculptures erected in the centre of Lismore this summer.

SEEKING SHADE: International design collective Cave Urban and artist Katie Stewartare winners of the inaugural Innovate:Situate competition that will see unique, interactive shade sculptures erected in the centre of Lismore this summer. Sophie Moeller

UNIQUE interactive shade sculptures will soon be a feature in the centre of Lismore with the announcement that international design collective, Cave Urban, are the winners of the inaugural Innovate: Situate competition.

The competition launched in August was an initiative of Lismore's creative playground The Quad and Southern Cross University, with the aim of commissioning two structures that explored "the re-purposing public space with sustainable materials and practices”.

Woven by artist Katie Stewart and Cave Urban was the successful project selected from more than 20 entries in the professional category. A team made up of Southern Cross University's engineering and creative arts students will create the second sculpture.

3D design of Woven by Cave Urban to be installed in The Quad this summer.

According to Woven's designer, Katie Stewart, the shelter will be an 8m x 4m bamboo structure that references two intertwining bodies and the many 'helping hands' that proved critical in the traumatic aftermath of the 2017 floods in Lismore.

"The form evokes two intersecting cups, drawing upon the human hand as inspiration,” said Ms Stewart.

"Woven will be an intimate space that allows for a flow of movement through the shade structure. The way the forms come together will encourage those within the shelter to slow down, creating a reason to pause at its centre.”

Cave Urban is a Sydney-based collective that was formed in 2010 to investigate vernacular lightweight structures and their relevance to contemporary design.

The collective is supporting Ms Stewart, who lives on the Northern Rivers and is a student at National Art School, Sydney, in the creation of this project. Katie has worked with Cave Urban on several projects including the Ian Potter Wild Play Garden in Sydney's Centennial Park.

This project is an opportunity for developing local talent, supported by experienced artists, such as Cave Urban, who have worked on projects commissioned by MONA, the Setouchi Arts Triennale (Japan), Art and About (Sydney), Brisbane Festival, Woodford Folk Festival and Sculpture By The Sea, says The Quad's place-making officer Marisa Snow.

Woven will be installed from November 7-23 and the team are looking for volunteers to join them and learn the unique techniques of bamboo harvesting and building.

If you are interested in volunteering on this project contact marisa.snow@lismore.nsw.gov.au

The successful student team from Southern Cross University comprises Bailey Parton, Beki Davies, Robyn Saurine.

Their project, Lismore Light Gardens, is a pallet pavilion that doubles as a living permaculture garden. The stacked pallets will provide seating and the cubes will be arranged in a triangular fashion near the Lismore Regional Gallery to encourage passersby to walk through the garden.

Lismore Light Gardens will be installed from November 26-30. Both structures will remain in the Quad until February and will host community and spontaneous events throughout summer.

Disclaimer: Katie Stewart, featured in this story, is the daughter of Lismore Echo Editor, Sophie Moeller.