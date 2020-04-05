Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brandon Ames, 25, is appealing his sentencing after pleading guilty to stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.
Brandon Ames, 25, is appealing his sentencing after pleading guilty to stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.
News

Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

Aisling Brennan
5th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man who stole a car carrying a sleeping baby is appealing his sentence.

Brandon Kelly Ames was sentenced in February to stealing a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with a person in it, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and shoplifting with the value less than $2000.

He had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

Court documents revealed Ames had stolen a parked idle car outside a Lismore store after he stole a bottle of drink from the same store last December.

The 25-year-old drove off with the vehicle, unaware there was a 12-month-old child sleeping in a baby seat in the back seat.

He then came to a stop at traffic and was blocked in by other vehicles, including the father of the child and a police car.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which was played before Lismore Local Court in February, showed Ames had reversed and slammed the stolen car into the vehicle behind him to escape.

The father of the child and another man approached the stolen car yelling at Ames to “get out of the car” and “there’s a child in the car”.

The child was not harmed during the ordeal.

Ames was sentenced in February to two years imprisonment, to commence on June 20, with a non-parole period of 18 months.

However, an appeal was granted by Lismore District Court last week and a hearing has been set for May 29 to finalise Ames’ sentencing.

car theft lismore district court northern rivers crime richmond police district sentence appeal
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Going to court? Double-check if you need to attend

        premium_icon Going to court? Double-check if you need to attend

        News RESTRICTIONS now in place as court staff work to minimise contact.

        Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

        premium_icon Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

        News THE measures affect parents and carers of students in 46 schools from Tweed to...

        Rex airlines ceases services at Ballina Airport

        premium_icon Rex airlines ceases services at Ballina Airport

        News THE current Lismore services are at a scaled back frequency “to meet a reduced...

        Bridge closures to know this weekend

        premium_icon Bridge closures to know this weekend

        News CLOSURES for maintenance and repair work on two Lismore bridges.