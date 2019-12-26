Ballina local got lucky for Christmas

BALLINA man, David Sullivan was the lucky winner of Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Group’s Biggest Ever Main Event Sale taking home a $10,000 cash prize giveaway recently.

The giveaway was eligible to people who purchased a car from Frizelle’s Ballina and Lismore Dealerships between November 18-31.

Mr Sullivan had previous dealings with the old ownership and decided he would return with the new management and give the business another go.

He took home the cash along with his brand-new Isuzu D-Max Ute that he had purchased in preparation for retirement.

Frizelle Sunshine Lismore General Manager Allan Potter said it was a decision he is unlikely to regret given that he was the lucky recipient of the huge $10,000 cash prize.

Mr Potter introduced the $10,000 cash prize giveaway as a part of this once a year sale commenting that these kinds of large cash giveaways are usually more exclusive to the larger metro dealerships.

The Isuzu D-Max Ute is also a new addition to the Frizelle’s portfolio. Frizelle’s have recently acquired both the Isuzu and Ford brands, expanding the range of brands that they now offer to eight. Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Northern Rivers can now offer their customers the largest range of new car brands than any other dealership in the local area.