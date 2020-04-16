Menu
Ballina during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic affecting the nation.
Ballina COVID-19 cases creep up, as region total hits 56

Rebecca Fist
16th Apr 2020 11:57 AM
TWO new cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW has brought the total to 56 as of 8pm on Wednesday.

One patient in the Tweed area and one patient in Ballina fell ill with COVID-19.

There are now nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the Ballina Shire, 15 cases in the Tweed and 16 in the Byron Shire.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones said via the ABC there were two patients in hospital care in the health district.

“One of them sadly still is quite unwell and is still in intensive care,” Mr Jones said.

With case numbers levelling off in recent weeks, and three new diagnoses in a four-day period, Mr Jones confirmed we are not out of the woods yet.

“Now is not the time for complacency,” he said.

“Any lifting of isolation restrictions would see community acquired transmissions skyrocket.”

