Ball is rolling for $100m upgrades to horror stretch

A North Queensland MP says upgrades to a horror stretch of road are essential after a young woman became the fourth person killed on a notorious area of highway north of Townsville.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto, who was shaken by the death of a 20-year-old woman at Black River on Tuesday night, said he would push to ensure a $107 million road upgrade to the killer stretch went ahead as planned.

The multimillion-dollar funding was announced by the Federal and State Governments in January after petitioning from the family of another victim, Kurt Philpots, who was killed in December.

A 48-year-old woman died in the same crash as Mr Philpots just three weeks before Christmas.

A 36-year-old Mount Louisa man died in the same area July when he tried to overtake a truck.

Townsville District has recorded six road deaths since the start of this year, compared to four deaths in the same period last year.

Mr Philpot's father, Craig Philpots has been behind the petition for road upgrades and remains closely involved in the process.

Kurt Philpot’s father, Craig Philpots followed by Kurt's brothers Coen and Jai as pallbearers at Kurt’s funeral last year. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He said the balls were rolling on the upgrades and he looked forward to it being completed next year to save lives.

The proposed upgrades will add another two lanes to the 5.2km section of the Bruce Highway between Veales Rd and Pope Rd, including another bridge.

The road is currently a single lane in either direction and caters for an average of 14,000 vehicles a day at a speed limit of 100km/h.

Mr Dametto said the upgrade, to be known as the Townsville Northern Access Intersections Upgrade, would mean safer travels for all.

He said design was almost complete and construction would start next year.

