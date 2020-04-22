Bail granted for group accused of serious cocaine supply

Suffolk Park man Scott Biber is among a group of people charged with serious cocaine supply charges.

Suffolk Park man Scott Biber is among a group of people charged with serious cocaine supply charges.

A GROUP charged with involvement in the supply of cocaine on the Far North Coast have now all been granted conditional bail.

The allegations against Suffolk Park woman Joanne McKinlay, 54, Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67, and Philip David Emanuele, 50, went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

The trio stand charged alongside Ms McKinlay's firefighter husband, Scott Edward Biber.

Police will allege Mr Biber was found with 1.1kg of cocaine in his possession on January 9 and the court previously heard he'd travelled to Sydney prior to the arrest.

In Ms McKinlay's matter, the police prosecutor told the court some items which would be included in the brief of evidence had not yet been filed.

"As of Monday last week, the DPP send an email to the officer-in-charge indicating it was 80 per cent complete," he said.

He told the court police were waiting on hard copies of certificates from the Forensic and Analytical Science Service, which conducts drug analyses, among other things.

Ms McKinlay's lawyer, Tracey Randall, said she had been served with some additional material consisting of telephone intercept audio last Friday.

"It seems like the brief is drifting in to me a bit," she said.

"I know other practitioners had that material two or three weeks ago."

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to Lismore Local Court on June 10 and ordered the rest of the brief to be served by June 3.

Ms McKinlay remains on bail and Ms Stafford made the same adjournment order regarding Mr Emanuele and Mr Birch.

In Mr Emanuele's matter, the court heard some phone intercepts were outstanding and for Mr Birch, solicitor John Weller wrote to confirm his brief was also "not compliant".

Mr Birch was granted bail on Friday, April 17.

Mr Biber, 56, was also granted bail on the same day, before Tweed Heads Local Court.

His matter will next go before the same court on Wednesday.

He was granted bail on the condition that he surrender his passport, live with his mother at Umina Beach on the Central Coast and to not leave home between 7pm and 7am unless accompanied.

He's prohibited from entering Coogee or Byron Bay, except to attend court and must not go near or contact any co-accused and could only be released on the condition an "acceptable person" could offer $30,000 in security.

None of the accused have entered formal pleas to their charges.