Bag a book and help struggling local schools

Brigid Chapman from Healthy Planet Now and Kim Michelle Toft packing a Book in a Bag which helps disadvantaged schools.

IT STARTED with a coffee catch-up and, by the end of it, Kim Michelle Toft and Brigid Chapman were determined to help raise funds for disadvantaged schools.

By combining Kim Michelle Toft’s world-renowned books with Brigid Chapman’s eco-friendly silk bags from Healthy Planet Now, ‘Book in A Bag’ was created.

Every quarter, 20 per cent of the proceeds will go towards a disadvantaged school which Ms Michelle Toft said was the driving force behind the idea.

“We were having a coffee one day and I said ‘oh you with your eco bags and me with my eco books what about we do something?’ and we were talking about the schools devastated by the bushfires,” Ms Toft said.

The initial donation is heading to Bobin Public School, which was devastated by the recent bushfires.

“I contacted Bobin Public School who were devastated by the bushfires and they were really happy to be the first school in hopefully what will be the first of many years supporting disadvantaged schools in Australia,” Ms Toft said.

Ms Toft and Ms Chapman have plans to extend the program far beyond the state borders in their efforts to help schools.

“We might do a remote school one quarter or schools that have been affected by adversity economic disadvantage and what we’ll be doing is donating the books and bags to the schools for their libraries,” Ms Toft.

For more information on the project, visit www.bookinabag.org or the Sea Silks Gallery at the Ramada in Ballina from 10am-3pm.