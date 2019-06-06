Backlash over pricey Apple item

It attaches to the back of the new Pro Display XDR monitor. Picture: EPA/Monica Davey

Apple has been slammed as "criminal" and "flat-out delusional" for announcing a computer screen stand that could cost as much as $AU1400.

The tech firm was widely trolled on Twitter, with some fans pointing out the stand is the same price as Apple's top mobile phone, the iPhone XS, reports The Sun.

During this week's World Wide Developer's Conference 2019 keynote, Apple showed off its "most powerful Mac ever" - the new Mac Pro.

It starts at $US5999 ($AU8570) and can be purchased alongside a high-spec computer monitor.

The monitor - dubbed Pro Display XDR - will cost you an additional $US4999 ($AU7140).

And to top it all off, you can purchase a swanky aluminium "stand" for the monitor for an extra $US999 ($AU1426).

All in all, tech site The Verge has estimated that a top-spec Mac Pro could cost $US33,720 ($AU48,187).

Fans were rightly baffled by the high pricing, and confused as to why the stand isn't included with the pricey monitor as standard.

Another user, @John_nguyen0 said: "Can't tell if Apple is trolling people with the $US1,000 monitor stand or are just flat out delusional."

@Tyler_Wildman joked: "Debating whether to pay roughly two months of my mortgage or use the same money to buy a F***ING MONITOR STAND FROM APPLE WHAT THE F**K."

And @MOTE_Games said: "If Apple wants to sell me a stand for $US999 it damn better be able to stop time or something."

Admittedly, the stand itself is very attractive, sporting a metal aesthetic and magnetically attaching to your Pro Display XDR.

And it allows your screen to tilt to most angles, and even rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

But it's unclear exactly why Apple is charging around $1426 for a computer stand, which can often be found for as little as $36 online.

It's also impossible to use a third-party stand with the monitor unless you purchase a VESA mount adaptor.

And that adaptor will cost you $US199 ($AU284) from Apple too - ouch!

The tech giant had already been roasted online over the design of the new desktop computer, with people saying it looks like a "cheese grater".

The design is actually inspired by an earlier incarnation of the Mac Pro that had a boxlike shape and featured sleek silver handles and matching feet. The mesh "grater" pattern features on the front and back.

Apple also used WWDC to reveal the next big iPhone software upgrade: the iOS 13 update.

The event also saw the announcement that iTunes is being split up into three apps.

And Apple showed off the first trailer for original TV series For All Mankind, which imagines life if Soviet Russia had beat NASA to putting man on the Moon.

