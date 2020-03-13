Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ciarran Stott stripped down in a clip from the Bachelor in Paradise trailer.
Ciarran Stott stripped down in a clip from the Bachelor in Paradise trailer.
TV

Bach star gets naked in Paradise trailer

by Bronte Coy
13th Mar 2020 10:08 AM

The first crop of ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants heading to Paradise for a second shot of reality TV love have been revealed.

This year's season, which has already been filmed in Fiji, will feature Timm Hanly, 27, Ciarran Stott, 25, and Jamie Doran, 39, who all appeared in Angie Kent's 2019 season of The Bachelorette.

 

View this post on Instagram

Feeling right at home here in byron...

A post shared by Timm Hanly (@timmhanly) on

Timm and Ciarran's larrikin antics won over Australia last year, while firefighter Jamie was labelled a "stage-five clinger".

Abbie Chatfield, 24, who was Matt Agnew's runner-up in the most recent Bachelor season, has been named, along with former castmate Helena Sauzier, 25, who came fourth.

 

(From left) Ciarran, Abbie, Timm, Brittany and Jamie all feature on the promotional poster.
(From left) Ciarran, Abbie, Timm, Brittany and Jamie all feature on the promotional poster.

 

View this post on Instagram

No wonder I get neck pain smh

A post shared by Helena Sauzier (@helenasauzier) on

Brittany Hockley, 30, who was famously dumped by Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins in the 2018 season, is also heading to Paradise.

 

In the first trailer released by Ten, Ciarran can be seen entering the resort naked with just grapes covering his manhood after Abbie was heard telling producers she was interested in him.

 

Ciarran makes a cheeky entrance.
Ciarran makes a cheeky entrance.

 

Abbie made it clear in the trailer she was attracted to Ciarran.
Abbie made it clear in the trailer she was attracted to Ciarran.

But in another scene, a brunette - who appears to be Brittany - can be seen sharing a passionate moment with him at the beach.

 

Ciarran can be seen kissing someone in the trailer.
Ciarran can be seen kissing someone in the trailer.

Ciarran is later seen storming off from a dinner party, exclaiming at an unidentified castmate: "I'm f***ing going!"

Bachelor in Paradise is set to air later this year on Ten.

More Stories

Show More
bachelor in paradise 2020 entertainment tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

        Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

        News NEW coronavirus advice has been issued by NSW Health overnight, with anyone who has been overseas urged to "practise social distancing".

        Frustration in village after 11 water outages

        premium_icon Frustration in village after 11 water outages

        News Residents haven't had a reliable water supply for months

        Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        premium_icon Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        News Virus 'demonstrated that aged care is a chronically underfunded'

        There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        premium_icon There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        News Festival sold out within an hour, but not all is lost